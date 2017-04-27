Exxon Mobil Speedpass now lets pay for gas with your Apple Watch

“Exxon Mobile Speedpass+ launched Apple Pay payments for gas from the iPhone last year, and today the latest app update will let you pay for fuel from the Apple Watch,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac. “Speedpass+ relies on in-app Apple Pay for transactions but works at Exxon Mobile gas stations without contactless payment terminals.”

“You just need the Speedpass+ app, an Exxon Mobile gas station, and an account to purchase gas,” Hall reports. “You don’t even need to keep a credit card on file with the app since Apple Pay is a supported payment method.”

Hall reports, “The newly added Apple Watch compatibility comes thanks in part to watchOS 3 which enabled in-app Apple Pay payments for the first time.”



Read more in the full article here.