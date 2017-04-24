iOS 10.3 “included features like a new Find My AirPods feature and Apple File System. Apple also released a minor iOS 10.3.1 update in early April, which focused on security improvements,” Clover reports.
“Apple doesn’t typically provide detailed release notes for its iOS updates,” Clover reports, “so we don’t yet know what features, improvements, or bug fixes might be coming in iOS 10.3.2, aside from some fixes for SiriKit car commands, outlined in the release notes for the first beta.”
