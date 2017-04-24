“The most recent Apple TV software update includes a new fast scrolling method and SDK improvements,” Hall reports. “Apple also recently updated its Apple TV Remote app with Siri Remote features to work with iPad.”
Hall reports, “Public beta versions of iOS and macOS are available, but tvOS and watchOS betas are only available through Apple’s developer program.”
MacDailyNews Take: We’ve been using our Apple TV more now since we’ve dumped cable for PlayStation Vue. Granted, we’re in the PSV app 95% of the time, but we are using the Apple TV more!
It’s too bad Apple doesn’t have their own streaming service, but we’re enjoying Sony’s at least.