“Apple is rolling out the fourth tvOS 10.2.1 beta for developer testing on Apple TV,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac. “The update will likely focus on bug fixes and security improvements ahead of any new features potentially planned for tvOS 11 later this year.”

“The most recent Apple TV software update includes a new fast scrolling method and SDK improvements,” Hall reports. “Apple also recently updated its Apple TV Remote app with Siri Remote features to work with iPad.”

Hall reports, “Public beta versions of iOS and macOS are available, but tvOS and watchOS betas are only available through Apple’s developer program.”

Read more in the full article here.