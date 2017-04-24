“Two bits of good news. 3D and VR plugin developer Tim Dashwood has joined Apple,” fcp.co reports. “Not only is that good news for FCPX users, he has also made his existing plugin products free.”

“We would imagine FxFactory’s servers have been red hot since the news crept out that long-time plugin developer Tim Dashwood has joined Apple,” fcp.co reports. “The employment of Tim follows the same path as the hiring of Wes Plate from Automatic Duck which was announced back in early February of this year. ”

“Tim developed 3D and 360 VR plugins for editors using Quartz Composer,” fcp.co reports. “Now that Tim works at Apple, could we see VR editing functionality included with FCPX? Or could VR capability be included inside the OS?”

MacDailyNews Take: 360VR Toolbox (which used to cost over $1,000), Smooth Skin, Secret Identity, Editors Essentials, and more – now all free – are here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]