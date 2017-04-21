“Today, stocks were up nicely, the dollar was stronger, and yields ticked up — all reflective of some of the chatter on the wires out of Washington,” Bryan Rich writes for Forbes. “The pushed back timeline on tax reform has been one of the heavier weights on markets since health care reform negotiations fell apart last month. Prior to that, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and Speaker Paul Ryan had both said health care reform had to cometax reform.”

“Now Mnuchin is saying tax reform will happen whether health care is done or not. But he’s also managed expectations on something coming by August–now he says before the end of the year, and he says it will be significant,” Rich writes. “Trump, and the economy, need a win to keep momentum going in the right direction. They could get a win by fast tracking plans to give a tax break to trillions of dollars of corporate money that is parked overseas.”

“Even at a flat 10% tax on money coming back in, that’s money they are already earmarking to help pay for an infrastructure spend,” Rich writes. “Getting that in motion would drive employment, wages, investment and growth–all things that can be bolstered further by tax reform and health care reform later.”

Read more in the full article here.