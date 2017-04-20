“But a Thursday profile by Time reveals more about what CEO Tim Cook was thinking,” Balakrishnan reports. “Cook penned a profile honoring Jean Liu, president of Didi Chuxing and part of the ‘Time 100 Most Influential People’ list. Cook led with the same factors that a U.S. company like Uber or Lyft might tout: The convenience, flexibility and ‘disruption’ of ride-sharing.”
“But he quickly shifted focus to the vast amount of data that Didi monitors, and its ‘big-data algorithms,'” Balakrishnan reports. By analyzing commuter patterns the way oceanographers track the tides, Didi may help traffic jams go the way of the flip phone,’ Cook writes.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: An excerpt:
In over 400 cities across China, Jean has also built a company that is dedicated to serving the community around it. Guiding Didi to this higher purpose, and giving back to the places where it does business, she shares my belief that companies can and should measure themselves by more than just the bottom line. – Tim Cook
The full profile of Jean Liu in TIME Magazine, by Apple CEO Tim Cook, is here.
Cook is not on TIME‘s “100 Most Influential People” list this year.
SEE ALSO:
Didi Chuxing to buy Uber’s China business in $35 billion deal – August 1, 2016
Why Apple is really investing $1 billion in Didi, China’s version of Uber – May 13, 2016
Uber CEO responds to Apple’s $1 billion investment in Didi Chuxing – May 13, 2016
Things to know about China’s Didi, Apple’s latest $1 billion investment – May 13, 2016
Apple invests $1 billion in Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing – May 12, 2016
Apple’s battle with China offers a stark reminder of geopolitical risks – May 11, 2016
Apple’s Tim Cook to visit China for high-level government meetings later this month – May 6, 2016
Apple CEO Cook ‘pretty confident’ of soon resuming movie and book sales in China – May 3, 2016
The New Yorker: What Apple has to fear from China – April 30, 2016
China’s increasing censorship hits Apple, but Apple might punch back – April 22, 2016
China shutters Apple’s online book and movie services – April 22, 2016
Apple CEO Tim Cook among TIME’s 100 Most Influential People – April 21, 2016
TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People: Apple CEO Tim Cook – April 16, 2015