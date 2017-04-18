“The ever-increasing demands of work and family life are more easily managed using electronic calendars,” Erik Eckel writes for TechRepublic. “Apple’s macOS and iOS Calendars simplify sharing information between multiple people and across a variety of devices.”

“I find that it’s easier to manage personal and family schedules using macOS and iOS Calendar, and use Microsoft Outlook to manage professional commitments,” Eckel writes. “Both the macOS/iOS Calendars and Outlook are available and individually customizable from any device I use: Apple iPad, Apple MacBook Air, Dell desktop computer, Apple iPhone, and even an Apple Watch.”

Eckel writes, “And, because I’ve separated mail and calendaring between apps, I can further tweak the notifications each application generates on each device, depending upon the manner in which the device is typically used and my preferences for each one.”

