“‘Apple will be around a long time, like IBM (which was founded in 1911),’ Wozniak said in an interview on Friday. ‘Look at Apple’s cash ($246.1 billion, as of the end of its last fiscal quarter). It can invest in anything. It would be ridiculous to not expect them to be around (in 2075). The same goes for Google and Facebook,'” Swartz reports. “Deserts could be ideal locations for cities of the future, designed and built from scratch, according to Wozniak. There, housing problems will not exist and people will shuttle among domed structures. Special wearable suits will allow people to venture outside, he said.”
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, he’s wrong about Facebook’s continued existence (unless it changes dramatically from what it is today).
Now, shuttling around domed desert cities sound interesting, except for the one thing Woz understandably left out: Carousel.
It sucks to turn 30.