“Apple’s audio director is none other than Tomlinson M. Holman who is an American film theorist, audio engineer, and inventor of film technologies, notably the Lucasfilm THX sound system,” Purcher reports. “He developed the world’s first ‘10.2 sound system,’ and now he’s working on a new advanced sound system for Apple.”
“In one patent point Apple notes that ‘the listening area may be a room within a house or a commercial establishment or an outdoor area (e.g., an amphitheater),'” Purcher reports. “That last point is very interesting considering that Apple’s future flagship store in Milan is to incorporate and amphitheater, as noted in our cover graphic. More than likely the new sound system will be put to the test at this future location which will make the introduction of the amphitheater in Milan all that more exciting to see unfold.”
Much more, including Apple patent application illustrations, in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple iPod Hi-Fi 2. 😉
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]