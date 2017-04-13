“Today the US Patent & Trademark Office published a key patent application from Apple that relates to a system and method for controlling the directivity of dialogue channels separate from music and effects channels in a piece of sound program content for movies and television,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple. “To understand the importance of this invention long term for Apple, you have to know the inventor that is now the Audio Director at Apple.”

“Apple’s audio director is none other than Tomlinson M. Holman who is an American film theorist, audio engineer, and inventor of film technologies, notably the Lucasfilm THX sound system,” Purcher reports. “He developed the world’s first ‘10.2 sound system,’ and now he’s working on a new advanced sound system for Apple.”

“In one patent point Apple notes that ‘the listening area may be a room within a house or a commercial establishment or an outdoor area (e.g., an amphitheater),'” Purcher reports. “That last point is very interesting considering that Apple’s future flagship store in Milan is to incorporate and amphitheater, as noted in our cover graphic. More than likely the new sound system will be put to the test at this future location which will make the introduction of the amphitheater in Milan all that more exciting to see unfold.”

Much more, including Apple patent application illustrations, in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple iPod Hi-Fi 2. 😉

