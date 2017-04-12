“He wanted to find out what life was like for workers in an iPhone factory, so spent six weeks as a Pegatron worker in a facility on the outskirts of Shanghai,” Lovejoy reports. “He reported back on everything from the sleeping patterns to the need to download apps to qualify for free Wi-Fi access in the dorms.”
“When it comes to time off, workers have access to Wi-Fi in the dorms where they live eight to a room, but need to either pay for it or download apps to qualify for free access,” Lovejoy reports. “The obvious suspicion here is that the system is being used to inflate download numbers for apps, presumably in return for payment to Pegatron.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It sounds like, overall, Apple is doing an excellent job keeping suppliers in line and making these sort of unskilled assembly line jobs as bearable as possible.