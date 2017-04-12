“You might expect an NYU student to seek out a summer internship doing something more interesting than spending 12 hours a day inserting a single screw into an endless production line of iPhones, but Dejian Zeng did exactly that for his summer project,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac.

“He wanted to find out what life was like for workers in an iPhone factory, so spent six weeks as a Pegatron worker in a facility on the outskirts of Shanghai,” Lovejoy reports. “He reported back on everything from the sleeping patterns to the need to download apps to qualify for free Wi-Fi access in the dorms.”

“When it comes to time off, workers have access to Wi-Fi in the dorms where they live eight to a room, but need to either pay for it or download apps to qualify for free access,” Lovejoy reports. “The obvious suspicion here is that the system is being used to inflate download numbers for apps, presumably in return for payment to Pegatron.”

