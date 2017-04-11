“Last year, the younger Godek had an idea: What if he could get his mom a device that could read books to her without the need to navigate a control screen that she had a hard time seeing?” Thompson writes. “That device turned out to be the Amazon Echo, an internet-connected smart speaker that responds to voice commands. Jim Godek figured that he could buy his mother audiobooks from Audible, then teach her to use voice prompts to have the Echo play the audiobook.”
“At first, Sophie Godek was a little wary,” Thompson writes. “Eventually, she agreed to try it. It’s been nearly a year, and she’s listened to 178 books.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Making it simple and writing down clear instructions are crucial!