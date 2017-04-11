“First, Sophie Godek tried to read books with a magnifying glass. Then, she turned to a tablet to make the words on her e-books larger. Eventually, she couldn’t even see that. The 95-year-old was losing her sight, and with it, one of her favorite hobbies,” Ashlee Clark Thompson writes for CNET. “‘She wasn’t able to read anymore, and that was a big loss,’ said her son Jim Godek.”

“Last year, the younger Godek had an idea: What if he could get his mom a device that could read books to her without the need to navigate a control screen that she had a hard time seeing?” Thompson writes. “That device turned out to be the Amazon Echo, an internet-connected smart speaker that responds to voice commands. Jim Godek figured that he could buy his mother audiobooks from Audible, then teach her to use voice prompts to have the Echo play the audiobook.”

“At first, Sophie Godek was a little wary,” Thompson writes. “Eventually, she agreed to try it. It’s been nearly a year, and she’s listened to 178 books.”

Much more in the full article here.