“Last week, Apple did something it never does — it spoke to journalists and pundits on the record about a product that was so far from being released that the company didn’t even have prototypes to show off,” Andrew Cunningham writes for Ars Technica. “That’s the state of the Mac desktop right now. After the October 2016 product came and went with no mention of the rumored desktops, complaints and anxiety about the state of Apple’s high-end computers reached a fever pitch… Apple appeared to be pulling out of the external display business, and its new pro laptops offered less RAM and had worse battery life than some people were happy with. It had been a year since the iMac got an update, two years since the Mac Mini was updated, and more than three years since we heard a single peep about the Mac Pro.”

“So, the unusual amount of uncertainty about desktops prompted an unusual response: a sit-down conversation about products that won’t be announced or released until later this year or next (or possibly even later than that),” Cunningham writes. “Apple declined to get very specific about its plans, but let’s sift through some tea leaves and suss out some possible directions that Apple’s desktops could take from here.”

“We won’t see this new Mac Pro until at least next year, and computing still moves quickly enough that it’s hard to predict exactly what Apple is going to settle on,” Cunningham writes. “But looking at what Apple acknowledged about the old Mac Pro design alongside its goals for the new one allows you to make some educated guesses.”

