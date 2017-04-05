“The National Football League has reached an agreement with Amazon to allow Amazon Prime customers to stream 10 “Thursday Night Football” games in the coming season, N.F.L. and Amazon representatives said,” Wingfield reports. “Prime customers spend $99 a year for a membership that includes free shipping and a video service with a library of movies and TV shows.”
“Amazon agreed to pay about $50 million for the streaming rights to the N.F.L. games, according to a person briefed on the deal who asked for anonymity because the price was confidential,” Wingfield reports. “The amount was about five times the roughly $10 million Twitter agreed to pay the N.F.L. last year for streaming rights to ‘Thursday Night Football,’ this person said.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Looks like some people are capable of getting things done.
Amazon Prime, already one of the best deals going anywhere, just keeps getting better.
