“Mr. Stringer, who was at Apple for 21 years, was involved in the first iPhones and iPads and has a rare semi-public profile,” Albergotti reports. “He was a key witness in Apple’s years-long legal case against Samsung, testifying about Apple’s painstaking industrial design process. ”
“Apple’s design team has gone through multiple changes in the last two years as Jonathan Ive has stepped back from running the team. Richard Howarth now leads the team on a day-to-day basis,” Albergotti reports. “The shifting leadership precipitated some defections—rare for the group, which inside Apple is known for its loyalty. Apple designer Danny Coster left to join the design team at GoPro last year.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Good luck to Stringer in his future endeavors.
As we wrote last April when Coster left: A rare, singular example of turnover out of Ive’s (Howarth’s) usually tight-knit group or is this the first break in a long-pent-up dam? Only time will tell.
Looks like time may now be blabbering all over the place.
That said: Breathe.
Life is a series of natural and spontaneous changes. Don’t resist them – that only creates sorrow. Let reality be reality. Let things flow naturally forward in whatever way they like. — Lao Tzu
SEE ALSO:
GoPro hires longtime Apple designer Danny Coster to head up a new hardware design group – April 13, 2016
Apple execs, former and current, including Phil Schiller and Scott Forstall, may testify in upcoming Samsung damages retrial – January 23, 2016
Uh oh, Apple’s new design leads report to CEO Tim Cook, and not Jony Ive – July 2, 2015
This is the beginning of the end of Jony Ive’s time at Apple – May 28, 2015
Apple designer: Our ‘maniacal’ industrial design team obsesses over details – August 1, 2012
Steve Jobs left design chief Jonathan Ive ‘more operational power’ than anyone else at Apple – October 21, 2011