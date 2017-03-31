“Just under a year after CEO Tim Cook announced it, Apple on Friday launched its App Accelerator at Yelahanka in Bengaluru,” Nandagopal Rajan reports for The Indian Express. “The accelerator, the first from Apple anywhere in the world, will handhold Indian developers when it comes to skills and tools and onboard them about best practices. India is already an important developer location for the company with tens of thousands of developers coding for iOS.”

“Here to launch App Accelerator Bengaluru and also meet top Indian developers, Philip Schiller, senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, told indianexpress.com there are lots of reasons for doing something like this in India,” Rajan reports. “‘One, there is an incredible developer base here with incredible software talent and it is growing stronger and stronger for iOS development. We have around half a million registered developers here and growing dramatically and there are probably about three quarters of a million involved in the app economy with other related jobs. It is a large base, but out of an even larger software community, so it can grow larger still. Then, India is an exciting global market for Apple with incredible growth potential.'”

“Open to iOS developers in India through a sign-up process, the facility will help the community refine skills for developing iOS apps and transform their quality and performance,” Rajan reports. “It will feature Apple Technology Evangelists, who will provide specialised briefings for over 500 developers every week with detailed app analysis feedback.”

Read more in the full article here.