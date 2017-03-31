“Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and a key Apple Inc supplier, on Friday reported 30 percent growth in fourth quarter net profit from a year ago, defying expectations for a decline,” J.R. Wu reports for Reuters. “The profit was likely to have been boosted by solid bookings for Apple’s bigger-sized iPhone 7 models, which Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co assembles, analysts said.”

“Net profit in the final three months of 2016 ended four quarters of year-on-year declines to reach T$68.77 billion ($2.26 billion), up from T$52.93 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015, according to a Reuters calculation based on Foxconn’s full year 2016 results,” Wu reports. “It was well ahead of the T$48.78 billion forecast by analysts polled by Reuters and double the T$34.64 billion recorded in the third quarter of 2016.”

Wu reports, “Analysts see a brighter year for Foxconn in 2017, following a turnaround at its majority-owned Sharp Corp, more orders expected for the bigger-sized iPhone 7 models, and the expected launch of the 10th anniversary iPhone later this year.”

