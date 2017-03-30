“As Apple’s stock climbed to its fifth record in March on Tuesday, and it’s 11th record this year, it’s a good time to take a serious look at what the tech giant should take on next,” Michael Wade writes for Fortune.

“However, the Mac, iPad and iPhone – responsible for more than 85% of Apple’s revenue – are all under increasing pressure today, and the future looks harder, not easier. Consumers are resisting the urge to upgrade for marginal improvements,” Wade writes. “Competitors, like Samsung, ZTE and Huawei are closing the quality gap and are, in many cases, providing superior features at a lower cost. Plus, IOS is losing the global platform war with Android.”

MacDailyNews Take: Ill-informed and just plain wrong: Apple took 92% of smartphone industry’s profits in Q416.

“The company has cash, and now is the time to spend it. It’s time to buy rather than build,” Wade writes. “So what should Apple’s next acquisition be?”

A list of possible and not-so-possible contenders includes:

• Pandora ($3 billion market cap)

• Tesla ($44 billion market cap)

• PayPal ($52 billion market cap)

• Activision Blizzard ($37 billion market cap)

• Netflix ($61 billion market cap)

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Advice based on falsehoods and incorrect assumptions is not sound advice.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]