“When I wrote ‘ Workflow Is the Next Step for iOS Automation ‘ (21 December 2014), I had no idea how literal that title would prove to be,” Josh Centers writes for TidBITS. “Apple has now purchased Workflow and the team behind it.”

“As you may recall, the Apple Design Award-winning Workflow is an automation app for iOS in the same vein as Automator on the Mac,” Centers writes. “You can use it to perform actions in supported apps automatically. For instance, you can use Workflow to send your estimated time of arrival to a friend, upload photos, or shorten a URL.”

“Despite declining sales growth, Apple appears committed to the iPad as the future of computing, releasing products like the iPad Pro, accessories like the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, and iPad-only apps like Swift Playgrounds. One big missing puzzle piece for the iPad’s professional future is system-wide automation,” Centers writes. “If Workflow were integrated into iOS with a system for third-party app integration, it could become a powerful, easy-to-use automation tool.”

Much more in the full article – recommended – here.