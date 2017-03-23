“Apple has finalized a deal to acquire Workflow today — a tool that lets you hook together apps and functions within apps in strings of commands to automate tasks,” Matthew Panzarino reports for TechCrunch.

“Workflow has been around for a couple of years and we’ve covered it and its updates. It shares some similarity with the service IFTTT, in that it allows people to group together a bunch of actions that can allow them to perform complicated tasks with one tap,” Panzarino reports. “It had built up a sizeable number of users and downloads over the past few years.”

“In a somewhat uncommon move for Apple, the [now free Workflow] app will continue to be made available on the App Store,” Panzarino reports. “Workflow’s existing integrations with apps are extensive and will continue to be updated.”

