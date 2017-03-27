“A heartbroken family were unable to give their dead son a fitting send-off because Apple refused to unlock the iPad containing his funeral wishes,” Ekin Karasin reports for The Daily Mail.

“Liam Wright, 18, who died of bone cancer in December, had noted his last wishes on the tablet because he couldn’t bear to talk about it in person with his family,” Karasin reports. “But his relatives, of Brotton, North Yorkshire, were forced to have the service without knowing what he wanted – because Apple reportedly would not unlock the device after a software update.

“Liam’s sister Kerry Lamb explained that they knew Liam had made a few notes about the service on his iPad. ‘He hadn’t want to speak about it – we knew he was dying and he knew he was dying – but it was not a conversation he wanted to have,’ she told the Daily Mirror,” Karasin reports. “The family asked Liam for the code to his tablet but he was too ill to respond, which is why they contacted the media firm. Apple did not help and – when asked a second time – refused to unlock it unless the family sent them a death certificate and solicitor’s letter which cost them £120, Ms Lamb claimed. She claimed Apple then told them they had not sent the relevant information and now want a court order costing them £360.”

