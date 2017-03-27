Apple today released macOS Sierra 10.12.4 which is recommended for all macOS Sierra users.

The macOS Sierra 10.12.4 Update improves the stability, compatibility, and security of your Mac, and is recommended for all users.

This update:
• Adds Night Shift for automatically shifting the colors in your display to the warmer end of the spectrum after dark.
• Adds Siri support for cricket scores, schedules, and player rosters from the Indian Premier League and International Cricket Council.
• Adds Dictation support for Shanghainese.
• Improves right-to-left language support for the Touch Bar, toolbar, and visual tab picker in Safari.
• Resolves several PDF rendering and annotation issues in Preview.
• Improves the visibility of the subject line when using Conversation View in Mail.
• Fixes an issue that may prevent content from appearing in Mail messages.
• Adds support for more digital camera RAW formats.

Enterprise content:
• Adds the tethered-caching command, which optimizes certain downloads for iOS devices tethered via USB. For details, enter man tethered-caching in Terminal.
• Updates the security command to include the delete-identity option, which deletes both a certificate and its private key from a keychain. For details, enter man security in Terminal.
• Updates the profiles command to include the -N flag, which displays a device-enrollment notification that prompts the user to complete Mobile Device Management (MDM) enrollment. For details, enter man profiles in Terminal.
• Fixes an issue that causes notebook computers connected to certain docking stations to display a blank screen instead of the macOS login window on the built-in display.
• Fixes an issue that causes a newly changed user-account password to be rejected at the macOS login window, if FileVault is turned on.
• Adds the ability to automatically renew certain certificates delivered via a configuration profile.
• Includes numerous Xsan fixes.

macOS Sierra 10.12.4 is available via Software Update.

