The macOS Sierra 10.12.4 Update improves the stability, compatibility, and security of your Mac, and is recommended for all users.
This update:
• Adds Night Shift for automatically shifting the colors in your display to the warmer end of the spectrum after dark.
• Adds Siri support for cricket scores, schedules, and player rosters from the Indian Premier League and International Cricket Council.
• Adds Dictation support for Shanghainese.
• Improves right-to-left language support for the Touch Bar, toolbar, and visual tab picker in Safari.
• Resolves several PDF rendering and annotation issues in Preview.
• Improves the visibility of the subject line when using Conversation View in Mail.
• Fixes an issue that may prevent content from appearing in Mail messages.
• Adds support for more digital camera RAW formats.
Enterprise content:
• Adds the tethered-caching command, which optimizes certain downloads for iOS devices tethered via USB. For details, enter man tethered-caching in Terminal.
• Updates the security command to include the delete-identity option, which deletes both a certificate and its private key from a keychain. For details, enter man security in Terminal.
• Updates the profiles command to include the -N flag, which displays a device-enrollment notification that prompts the user to complete Mobile Device Management (MDM) enrollment. For details, enter man profiles in Terminal.
• Fixes an issue that causes notebook computers connected to certain docking stations to display a blank screen instead of the macOS login window on the built-in display.
• Fixes an issue that causes a newly changed user-account password to be rejected at the macOS login window, if FileVault is turned on.
• Adds the ability to automatically renew certain certificates delivered via a configuration profile.
• Includes numerous Xsan fixes.
macOS Sierra 10.12.4 is available via Software Update.
