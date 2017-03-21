“Apple Inc.’s App Store has turned countless software developers into millionaires since its launch almost a decade ago. But working with the famously controlling company has often been frustrating,” Alex Webb reports for Bloomberg. “Apps were rejected with little explanation, and Apple has been stingy about sharing customer data that could have helped developers improve their products.”

“In recent months, Apple has made a number of concessions to developers. The company has built analytical tools that provide insights into how apps are used and monetized, sped up the approval process for new ones, halved its take for many transactions in the App Store and made it easier for developers to sell subscriptions,” Webb reports. “Services are an increasingly important piece of Apple’s business, with revenue surging 22 percent to $24 billion last year. The standouts are the App Store, where revenue increased by 40 percent to $8.6 billion, and the Apple Music subscription service, whose sales surged to $1.6 billion in its first full year, according to estimates from Gene Munster, who runs Loup Ventures and covered Apple as an analyst for many years.”

“About fifteen months ago, Cook took the App Store away from Eddy Cue, the senior VP of internet software and services, and handed it to marketing chief Phil Schiller, who had been running developer relations for years. Schiller got busy,” Webb reports. “By May of last year, developers noticed that Apple was approving their apps much more quickly than before. Rather than a week or more, it was now taking less than two days to get an app greenlit.”

Read more in the full article here.