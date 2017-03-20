“While [Steve] Jobs was the public face and showman of [Apple], [Steve] Wozniak was widely perceived as the geek-behind-the-scenes, a persona that was largely backed up by recent movies about the life of Steve Jobs,” Monty Munford reports for Forbes. “But this representation hides many interesting and crazy things about Woz that the so-called public character represents. In many ways, Woz is a more interesting person than Jobs ever was.”

“At the end of last year, Wozniak was invited to the influential BDL tech event in Beirut to share his experience with a highly enthusiastic audience of 10,000 people during his first visit to Lebanon,” Munford reports. “This writer was privileged to interview him in front of that crowd for an hour after an intense briefing backstage when Woz told revealed personal stories that, indeed, showed a deeper and more fascinating personality than is widely acknowledged.”

“The first story surrounds his business card; an object that is made of metal and looks as if it was 3D-printed from Star Trek’s USS Enterprise. While it look’s exactly what a successful geek’s should look like, the reality is somewhat different,” Munford reports. “According to Woz, this card was born of necessity, not pomposity. After the events of 9/11 all jets, be they private or public, were not allowed to carry steel utensils; all knives, spoons and forks had to be made of plastic. This fazed Woz who was very fond of an airborne steak, so he circumvented these cutlery restrictions by creating a metal business card that allowed him to cut his steak in the style to which he was accustomed.”

