“Apple is rolling out the eighth macOS 10.12.4 beta for developer testing,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac. “The upcoming version of macOS Sierra is the first to bring Night Shift to the Mac.”

“macOS Sierra 10.12.4 beta is currently only available to developers and public beta testers,” Hall reports. “Public beta versions usually come a few days after developer versions if not the same day.”

Hall reports, “macOS 10.12.4 beta also includes changes to Siri, Dictation, and Apple’s PDF API.”

