“Steven Milunovich of UBS writes that the US premium smartphone market returned to growth in the December quarter at up 8 percent with Apple outgrowing the market with a 19% growth,” Wuerthele reports. “Correspondingly, in Europe, the premium market swelled 4 percent, with Apple climbing 16 percent.”
“Apple continues its dominance of the Japanese premium iPhone market. Apple’s market share is up to 70 percent in the country, with Sony second at 16 percent, and Samsung vastly behind at 3%,” Wuerthele reports. “China’s numbers remain impacted by Vivo, Oppo, and Huawei claiming a combined 45 percent of the market. While the market grew 9%, the iPhone declined 19 percent. Apple remains the largest vendor in the country, with 47%. Samsung held 4% of the China market.”
MacDailyNews Take: There’s only one maker of truly premium smartphones.
