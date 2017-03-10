“While often made out to be fierce competitors, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently shared dinner and a conversation together in Sillicon Valley,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Google.

“Images of the meal were shared on Facebook and discovered on MacGeneration,” Miller reports.

“The TMZ-like spy shot shows Cook and Pichai talking to one another over dinner,” Miller reports, “but not much else is known about the conversation.”

You know it's a good restaurant when Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai are in the same place ! #apple #google #entrepreneurship #entrepreneur #siliconvalley #paloalto A post shared by Steve Sims (@steveuglysims) on Mar 8, 2017 at 12:53am PST

De quoi pouvaient bien parler Tim Cook et Sundar Pichai à table ? Bagnoles, téléphones, politique… ?https://t.co/rKp5UAAJ3O pic.twitter.com/wa6nha4ycF — MacGeneration (@MacGeneration) March 8, 2017

Read more in the full article here.