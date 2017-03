“AgileBits, the company behind popular password manager 1Password, is raising the top bug bounty reward from $25,000 to $100,000, following the discovery of serious vulnerabilities in popular password managers, including its own service, that could have allowed attackers to gain access to user data,” Mihăiță Bamburic reports for BetaNews.

“To receive the highest reward in its bug bounty program,” Bamburic reports, “AgileBits says that a researcher would have to access an unencrypted ‘bad poetry’ flag that is stored in a 1Password vault.”

Bamburic reports, “The $100,000 reward is actually the highest on the Bugcrowd platform, I am told, and among the highest offered by a tech company outside of leading players like Apple, Google or Microsoft.”

