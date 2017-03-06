“In 2000, when Apple hired Ron Johnson to create and run its first retail stores, Johnson got a crash course in working with Steve Jobs,” Eric Johnson reports for Recode. “The two men ‘clicked from Day One,’ Johnson recalled on the latest Recode Decode, hosted by Kara Swisher.”

“Arguably the centerpiece of what became the Apple Store is the Genius Bar, one of Johnson’s ideas,” Johnson reports. “Customers can take private lessons in how to use their new Apple products, or take existing products in for tech support and repairs.”

“Jobs hated the idea,” Johnson reports. “I remember the day I came in and told Steve about the Genius Bar idea and he says, ‘That’s so idiotic! It’ll never work!””

