“Arguably the centerpiece of what became the Apple Store is the Genius Bar, one of Johnson’s ideas,” Johnson reports. “Customers can take private lessons in how to use their new Apple products, or take existing products in for tech support and repairs.”
“Jobs hated the idea,” Johnson reports. “I remember the day I came in and told Steve about the Genius Bar idea and he says, ‘That’s so idiotic! It’ll never work!””
MacDailyNews Take: Needless to say, Jobs quickly warmed up to the idea.
