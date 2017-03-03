“We are reducing our June quarter earnings-per-share estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, but increasing second-half EPS estimates to reflect the change in Apple’s iPhone 8 build plans,” Susquehanna Financial Group writes for Barron’s.

“We are reducing our June quarter wafer shipments from flattish to down 4% quarter-over-quarter, to account for a slower iPhone 8 build,” SFG writes. “Some of the Apple iPhone 8 builds… have been pushed from the June quarter into the September quarter. Nonetheless, we expect upside to second-half builds to make up for the weaker June quarter, as we believe Apple is planning to build enough components at Taiwan Semiconductor to be able to supply a total of 140 million-150 million iPhone 8 units.”

“We do not rule out that the application processor used in the non-OLED version (of iPhone 8) to be manufactured at 16 nanometers in the early phase of iPhone 8 roll out, as Taiwan Semiconductor fine-tunes its 10 nanometer process recipe,” SFG writes. “We expect Apple to ship 125 million-130 million finished iPhone 8 units in the second half, with the remaining 10 million-20 million components to be used for iPhone 8 shipments in early 2018.”

