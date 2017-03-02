“Reports suggest that Spotify is A/B testing a new lossless option on some users,” Kirk McElhearn writes for Kirkville. ” A small group of Spotify users have been presented with an option to add lossless streaming to their subscription for an additional $5 or $10 a month. This would be the biggest lossless streaming service, if Spotify did go in that direction. But does this make any sense?”

“While a number of niche streaming services, and Tidal, offer lossless streaming, this higher-quality offering doesn’t seem to interest many people, and rightly so,” McElhearn writes. “It uses more data, and unless you’re listening on a very good stereo, you’re unlikely to hear the difference… (Want to find out? Test yourself.)”

“I think Apple will eventually offer lossless streaming, but it will be hard to sell it,” McElhearn writes. “This said, if Apple started selling lossless files in the iTunes Store, I think this would make a difference. ”

