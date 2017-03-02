“While a number of niche streaming services, and Tidal, offer lossless streaming, this higher-quality offering doesn’t seem to interest many people, and rightly so,” McElhearn writes. “It uses more data, and unless you’re listening on a very good stereo, you’re unlikely to hear the difference… (Want to find out? Test yourself.)”
“I think Apple will eventually offer lossless streaming, but it will be hard to sell it,” McElhearn writes. “This said, if Apple started selling lossless files in the iTunes Store, I think this would make a difference. ”
MacDailyNews Take: Lossless streaming would be as successful as Pono. As in: Not.
Lossless sales, though, we agree, would be welcome, if the music labels would allow it in the world’s dominant online music store.