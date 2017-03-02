“I had a chance to sit down with Oculus’ co-founder and head of Rift Nate Mitchell to hear about the company’s latest price cuts, some of the internal reorganizations within the company and what the likelihood was of getting Rift support on the Mac,” Matney reports. “During our interview, I noticed Mitchell’s work laptop, a last-gen MacBook Pro, sitting in the corner of the room, at which point I asked about the Rift’s lack of support for Mac.”
“Earlier Oculus development kits initially supported some of Apple’s more full-featured computers, but the more stringent spec requirements of the Rift ultimately left Mac users out of the loop for the product’s consumer launch,” Matney reports. “Mitchell tells me that Mac support is still something the company is looking at, but it may not be coming for a bit. ‘It’s something near and dear to my heart, we’re just not there quite yet,’ he says. ‘We do want to do OS X (macOS) support for Rift, it’s not something that’s currently on the roadmap for — I can even say — the next six months,’ Mitchell tells me.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Whatever.
SEE ALSO:
Beware: Oculus Rift VR headset leaves embarrassing red marks and can cause wearers to feel ‘seasick’ – April 1, 2016
Palmer Luckey: Oculus Rift will support Mac if Apple ‘ever releases a good computer’ – March 3, 2016
Apple is working on VR user interfaces and gaming; looking for Oculus and Leap experts – February 10, 2015
Apple patent application reveals personal display headset invention – May 8, 2014
Apple continues to tweak Apple TV video headset accessory – April 10, 2014
Oculus co-founder says he didn’t want a deal with Apple, chose Facebook instead – March 27, 2014
Apple granted knockout patent for head-mounted personal display – December 10, 2013
iGlasses: Apple granted patent for head-mounted augmented reality displays – July 5, 2012