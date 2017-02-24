Steve Jobs was born on February 24, 1955. February 24, 2016 would have been his 62nd birthday, had the co-founder of Apple Inc. had not succumbed to complications from pancreatic cancer on October 5, 2011.

That day, the world lost a visionary genius and a charismatic revolutionary.

Remembering that I’ll be dead soon is the most important tool I’ve ever encountered to help me make the big choices in life.

Almost everything — all external expectations, all pride, all fear of embarrassment or failure — these things just fall away in the face of death, leaving only what is truly important.

Remembering that you are going to die is the best way I know to avoid the trap of thinking you have something to lose. You are already naked. There is no reason not to follow your heart.

No one wants to die. Even people who want to go to heaven don’t want to die to get there. And yet, death is the destination we all share. No one has ever escaped it, and that is how it should be, because death is very likely the single best invention of life. It’s life’s change agent. It clears out the old to make way for the new. — Steve Jobs