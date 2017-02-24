“The pitch has always been a simple one: Place your phone down and watch it charge automatically, without the fuss of finding an outlet or connecting a power cord,” Roger Cheng writes for CNET. “The reality of wireless charging, however, has been anything but.”

“Differing technologies and incompatible standards have hindered broader adoption of wireless charging,” Cheng writes. “It was good enough to work in Oral-B electric toothbrushes in the early ’90s, yet most phones still lack the ability to charge without a power cord.”

“But 2017 appears to be the year wireless charging gets its act together,” Cheng writes. “The most obvious spark could come from Apple, which appears ready to get off the sidelines and commit to the feature in a big way by joining the Wireless Power Consortium. The rumors of the iPhone 8 getting wireless charging alone are enough to get people thinking about the feature. ‘Whoever Apple picks wins,’ said Avi Greengart, an analyst at research firm Global Data. ‘That’s the catalyst that would drive enough volume.'”

“Companies like Energous are exploring sending power over radio frequency airwaves, similar to how online connectivity gets broadcast over Wi-Fi,” Cheng writes. “In fact, Energous plans to integrate its power broadcasting capabilities into Wi-Fi routers next year.”

