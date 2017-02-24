“Differing technologies and incompatible standards have hindered broader adoption of wireless charging,” Cheng writes. “It was good enough to work in Oral-B electric toothbrushes in the early ’90s, yet most phones still lack the ability to charge without a power cord.”
“But 2017 appears to be the year wireless charging gets its act together,” Cheng writes. “The most obvious spark could come from Apple, which appears ready to get off the sidelines and commit to the feature in a big way by joining the Wireless Power Consortium. The rumors of the iPhone 8 getting wireless charging alone are enough to get people thinking about the feature. ‘Whoever Apple picks wins,’ said Avi Greengart, an analyst at research firm Global Data. ‘That’s the catalyst that would drive enough volume.'”
“Companies like Energous are exploring sending power over radio frequency airwaves, similar to how online connectivity gets broadcast over Wi-Fi,” Cheng writes. “In fact, Energous plans to integrate its power broadcasting capabilities into Wi-Fi routers next year.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: “Energous plans to integrate its power broadcasting capabilities into Wi-Fi routers next year.”
Things that make you go “hmmm…”
Energous’ solutions are real wireless charging and would be a huge game-changer if it came to iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Now imagine if true wireless power were to be delivered via Apple’s next-gen AirPort and, imagine further, that it also has Siri and speaker capabilities on-board, too!
Imagine an “Apple Echo” that also “magically” charges your iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches – through the air, no charging pad required (and a top-end model that backs up your devices and Macs via Time Machine, too). Want one? Want more than one?
