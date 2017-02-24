“A new video has emerged on Twitter which shows an iPhone 7 appearing to melt and smoke in its case,” Shivali Best reports for The Daily Mail.

“Apple has been informed of the video, and said that it is ‘looking into’ the issue,” Best reports. “The footage was posted on Twitter by Brianna Olivas, from Arizona… In the video, a rose gold iPhone appears to be melting, producing plumes of smoke.”

“Ms Olivas said her iPhone was having problems turning on, so she left it and went to sleep,” Best reports. “But when she woke up, her iPhone had set itself alight, and began to melt.”

Caution: Language NSFW (depending on where you work):

So my IPhone 7 plus blew up this morning 🤗 was not even using it, literally no explanation for this pic.twitter.com/sQ8CJt4Y69 — Bree✨ (@briannaolivas_) February 23, 2017

MacDailyNews Take: The estimated failure rate of lithium ion rechargeable battery cells is less than 1 in 10 million with some estimates of failures of 1 in 40 million cells. At 1 per 10 million, with Apple having sold 78.29 million iPhones last quarter alone, we expect at least six more “viral videos” that will be conflated to Samsung-level failure by the world’s depressingly copious, ever-growing supply of utter morons. Interns: TTK!

