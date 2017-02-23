“People truly wanting to cut the cord now have three major internet TV services to choose from: Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, and DirecTV Now,” Roger Fingas writes for AppleInsider. “All of them support iOS devices and the Apple TV, among other platforms — [to] which one, if any, should you consider subscribing?”

“At the moment PlayStation Vue seems to be the best overall choice, especially because of its DVR support,” Fingas writes. “Sling may still be worth checking out as the cheapest option, especially once it adds recording. DirecTV Now is best avoided unless it comes through in personal testing.”

Fingas writes, “Apple’s once-rumored service appears to have been stymied by negotiations, so don’t expect that anytime soon, if ever.”

Much more, with each service’s pros and cons detailed, in the full article – recommended – here.