“You might well ask ‘What could possibly be better than playing an amazing game on your own?'” Mac Gamer HQ writes. “Short answer: Playing that amazing game with others online!”

“Not only is online gaming a place to really test your mettle, but teaming up with other people can be a more interactive and enjoyable experience,” Mac Gamer HQ writes. “Mac gamers have many options to choose from when it comes to great online multiplayer games. Whether you’re after open-world, FPS, racing, or RPG titles, you don’t have to go far to find something that will keep you entertained for countless hours. We want to showcase some epic games, so get ready for some of the best multiplayer games for Mac.”

The Best Multiplayer Mac games:

• Shooter: Borderlands 2

• Racing: Grid Autosport

• Strategy: Company of Heroes 2

• Adventure: Minecraft

• Role-palying: Diablo 3

Much more about each game in the full article here.