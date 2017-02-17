“A recent analyst report suggests that Apple will see a slight drop in iPhone sales from 2016 for the next two quarters, but profits will be relatively unaffected because of the continued consumer interest in the iPhone 7 Plus,” Mike Wuerthele reports for AppleInsider.

“Timothy Arcuri from Cowen and Company expects to see stock and demand balance for the iPhone 7 family reached this quarter, with 48.5 million [sic 49.5 million] iPhones sold in Apple’s second fiscal quarter from 2017,” Wuerthele reports. ” This is down from 51.2 million in the second quarter of 2016 in part because the last fiscal quarter had an extra week of sales, cannibalizing from this quarter somewhat.”

“Arcuri sees an average selling price for the second fiscal quarter at $685 [vs. $641 in Q216],” Wuerthele reports.

Read more in the full article here.