“Adobe this week released Flash Player version 24.0.0.221 to ‘address critical vulnerabilities that could potentially allow an attacker to take control of the affected system,’ including Mac, Windows, Linux, and Chrome OS,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“Mac users with Flash Player version 24.0.0.194 or earlier installed should immediately update to the latest version using the built-in update mechanism,” Rossignol reports. “The update is also available from the Adobe Flash Player Download Center.”

Rossignol reports, “Adobe said the critical security update resolves integer overflow, memory corruption, type confusion, heap buffer overflow, and use-after-free vulnerabilities that could lead to code execution.”

