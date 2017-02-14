“Macs, like any machine, are prone to break down eventually,” Rahul Saigal writes for Envato Tuts+. “With continuous use, its efficiency can degrade and the machine may start behaving erratically.”

“This may be a failing physical component such as a logic board, RAM, or an internal fan,” Saigal writes. “Files may no longer open due to errors in filesystem, search may become slower or irrelevant, apps may start misbehaving and more.”

“You can minimise both the number and the severity of problems with a maintenance regime,” Saigal writes. “This tutorial shows you the maintenance steps to follow to keep a Mac efficient and well maintained. Consider these instructions as a set of guidelines to determine your own maintenance regime.”

