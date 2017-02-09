Premium entertainment network EPIX announced that starting today, the EPIX app will be available on Apple TV (4th generation) to all authenticated subscribers. EPIX on Apple TV offers subscribers access to EPIX’s breadth of premium content, including its critically acclaimed original series Berlin Station and Golden Globe nominated Graves; groundbreaking original documentary programming such as America Divided; thousands of movies on demand, including big franchises The Hunger Games, James Bond and Star Trek; as well as music and comedy events featuring marquee talent, like Katy Perry, Louis CK, Wanda Sykes and more.

Key features of the EPIX app include its content-forward user experience, the ability to watch a multiplex of EPIX live linear channels, the capability to add content to a personal queue, free sampling, curated collections, advanced search and video playback features, and movie trailers. New subscribers can also gain access to a limited free trial of the app exclusively on Apple TV.

“EPIX was created in anticipation of the digital revolution, launching with more content across more devices than any other network,” said Mark Greenberg, President and CEO of EPIX, in a statement. “Apple has been a renowned leader in shaping the digital landscape and I’m proud to make our content available on Apple TV.”

EPIX is also available to authenticated subscribers on iPhone and iPad, where, in addition to the features included in the Apple TV app, users can also take advantage of offline viewing with the EPIX downloads feature, 3D Touch, and multi-tasking/picture-in-picture integration.

About EPIX

EPIX is a premium entertainment network delivering the latest movie releases and biggest classic film franchises, plus original programming including series, documentaries, comedy and music specials – all available on TV, on demand, online and across devices. Launched in October 2009, EPIX pioneered the development and proliferation of “TV Everywhere.” It was the first premium network to provide multi-platform access to its content online at EPIX.com and to launch on Xbox, PlayStation, Android phones and tablets, and Roku players. EPIX is also available across iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV and more delivering more movies than any other premium network, with thousands of titles available for streaming.

EPIX is a joint venture between Viacom Inc., its Paramount Pictures unit, Lionsgate and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. (MGM). Through relationships with cable, satellite and telco partners, EPIX is available to over 50 million homes nationwide. For more information about EPIX, go to www.EPIX.com.

Source: EPIX