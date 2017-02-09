“A spot check of Apple’s online store reveals that most if not all 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are now estimated to ship in 2-3 weeks in the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, United Kingdom, and elsewhere—that’s up from a shipping estimate of 1-2 weeks as recently as last weekend,” Rossignol reports. “12.9-inch iPad Pro models are also largely out of stock or backordered by several weeks at resellers such as Best Buy, AT&T, and Verizon in the United States.”
“Lengthy shipping times can sometimes indicate that a product refresh is imminent, but in this case, the supply chain could be to blame,” Rossignol reports. “In its latest earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company underestimated iPad demand this quarter and had an issue with one of its suppliers. Cook said he does not expect the shortage to be totally resolved this quarter, and that could reasonably explain why the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is increasingly hard to find.”
MacDailyNews Take: Tim Cook at Apple’s Q117 conference call on January 31st:
If I zoom out of the 90-day clock and look at it, we’ve got some exciting things coming on iPad. I still feel very optimistic about where we can take the product… I see a lot of good things and hope for better results, but we are still currently in this shortage issue now, and I’m not projecting to get out of that totally during the quarter. And so it will damper this quarter somewhat. But again, beyond the 90-day clock, I’m very bullish on iPad.