A new television commercial from Apple spotlights the excellent low-light performance of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus cameras in low light.

The :60 spot features photos and videos taken by sixteen iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus users in fifteen cities on 6 continents, backed by a section of “Snow Fall” by Ahmad Jamal.

The commercial does an excellent job of showing off the quality that can be achieved, even in low light, by iPhone 7/Plus’s amazing cameras.

Direct link to video here.