“Apple on Tuesday said that its Mac line generated record single-quarter revenue of $7.2 billion, beating the previous mark set three years earlier by $300 million,” Gregg Keizer reports for Computerworld. “‘The Mac not only returned to growth but generated its highest quarterly revenue ever,’ said CEO Tim Cook in prepared remarks during a call with Wall Street analysts.”

“Apple said it sold approximately 5.37 million Macs during the December quarter, a 1.2% gain over the same period the year before and the fourth-largest number ever,” Keizer reports. “As Cook pointed out, the slight uptick in sales was a departure from the recent past: For the four quarters preceding December’s, Mac sales had been in decline, sometimes seriously so. The September quarter, for example, was down 14.4% from the comparable period in 2015.”

“Although company executives said little about the Mac during yesterday’s earnings call, Cook did mention the new Touch Bar-equipped MacBook Pro notebook, which launched in late October. He hinted that Apple could have sold more if it had had them,” Keizer reports. “It was the first time in four quarters that Mac revenue topped that of Services.”

Read more in the full article here.