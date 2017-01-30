For the first time, Apple TV users can now ask Siri to tune in live to the Super Bowl just by saying, “Watch the Super Bowl.” Whether you’re at home, at a local sports bar or at a friend’s party, Siri is available everywhere you are and provides even more football insights including team rosters, player comparisons, historical stats, season records and more. Siri can also help with game day planning by telling fans where to watch the game, who’s performing during the halftime show and reminding them to pick up snacks as they head out the door.
Fans can turn to Siri for help with pre-game planning.
Ask Siri questions like:
• When is the Super Bowl and who’s playing?
• Where is the Super Bowl being played this year?
• Who is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?
• What channel is the Super Bowl on?
Fans can use Siri as their game day playbook.
Ask Siri questions like:
• What is the Patriots record? What about the Falcons?
• Who had more field goals this season, the Patriots or the Falcons?
• Who has more rushing yards this season, Tom Brady or Matt Ryan?
• How many yards did Matt Ryan have last week?
• What college did Tom Brady play for?
• Who is the coach for the New England Patriots?
• Who won the Super Bowl last year?
Siri is also a great companion for a Super Bowl party, and knows a thing or two about nachos. Ask Siri to set a reminder to pick up ingredients Saturday morning or give directions to the closest sports bar. At the end of the night, Siri can also book fans a ride home.
For more ways Siri can help you get things done, just say, “Hey Siri, What can you help me with?” or visit apple.com/ios/siri/.
Source: Apple Inc.
MacDailyNews Take: We’ll pass on asking Siri to watch the Super Bowl on Apple TV, thanks. We have 4K TVs and we’d like to use them at their fullest capability. Plus the remotes that came with our TVs and cable boxes were designed by someone who spent more than three minutes thinking about their design.
SEE ALSO:
Apple TV lost more market share during the holiday season – January 30, 2017