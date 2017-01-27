“In the tech media, we often examine products based on the products we already know, and so we end up with the wrong context,” Goode writes. “The iPad, when it was first introduced, was a good example of that. And it’s still happening today.”
Goode writes, “Asking if it’s a laptop replacement means we’re overlooking the real future of computing.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
Welcome to the new world of personal computing for the masses. Given what the average users do, Apple’s iPad is what “personal computing” for the average user should’ve always been, had the technology existed back when Steve Jobs first delivered personal computing to the masses. — MacDailyNews, November 11, 2015