“When Apple’s iPad was first announced seven years ago today, some people wondered whether it would work as a giant phone,” Lauren Goode writes for The Verge. “It’s hard to imagine now, given that talking on the phone is a dying art form. But this morning I was reminded (thanks, Facebook) of a photo someone took of me on January 27th, 2010 using a large piece of cardboard as a proxy for the real iPad; it was pressed up to the side of my face like I was making a phone call with it. It was intentionally ridiculous. It was the wrong question to ask.”

“In the tech media, we often examine products based on the products we already know, and so we end up with the wrong context,” Goode writes. “The iPad, when it was first introduced, was a good example of that. And it’s still happening today.”

Goode writes, “Asking if it’s a laptop replacement means we’re overlooking the real future of computing.”

Read more in the full article here.