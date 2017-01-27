“Bits rot and atoms age. As time goes on, your software will slow down and your hardware will chug under the weight of age. It’s inevitable. But that doesn’t mean you have to give in,” Rene Ritchie writes for iMore. “Just the opposite: There are several ways you can push back on electronic entropy and fight against the dying of your Mac performance!”

“There’s a common misconception that newer versions of software are automatically more resource intensive than older versions,” Ritchie writes. “While that can sometimes be the case, the truth is there are so many bug fixes and performance enhancements in software updates that it’s almost always worth your while to download and install them.”

“Sometimes new features are even added, like the storage tools in macOS Sierra, that can really help you remove cruft and improve performance,” Ritchie writes. “I’ve also gotten in the habit of doing a new, clean install of macOS whenever a major new version comes out. It used to be an incredible pain in the apps, but with tools like iCloud Drive and Dropbox, Mac App Store, iCloud Keychain and 1Password, I can get back up and running in a matter of hours, and then only add back the apps and files I really need. I can’t recommend this for everyone, but the difference is so great I have to at least suggest considering it for those who feel comfortable.”

