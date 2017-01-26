“The iPhone 7 is being turned into a phone capable of safeguarding military-level secrets for the UK armed forces,” Nick Heath reports for TechRepublic. “Telecoms giant BT is hardening the security of the device to allow UK military personnel to use it to discuss state secrets and for storing sensitive data.”

“Describing the iPhone 7 as the ‘device of choice’ for the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), Steve Bunn, technical business manager for defence at BT, said the phone will be capable of being switched between different modes, depending on the sensitivity of the call,” Heath reports. “BT is also working with the MoD to create ‘secure storage containers’ on the device to hold sensitive data, he said.”

Heath reports, “Describing the work as ‘going very well,’ he said BT originally began working with an Android device, the Samsung Note 4. ‘But as more and more development and testing was done, the security wasn’t deemed to be sufficient, so that’s why we moved [to iPhone].'”

Read more in the full article here.