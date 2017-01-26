Jan 26, 2017 - 02:53 PM UTC — AAPL: 122.00 (+0.12, +0.1%) | NASDAQ: 5659.36 (+3.02, +0.05%)
Thursday, January 26, 2017 · 2:44 pm ·
1 Comment
“Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS Sierra 10.12.4 update to public beta testers for testing purposes, two days after seeding the first 10.12.4 beta to developers and three days after releasing macOS Sierra 10.12.3,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors. “Beta testers who have signed up for Apple’s beta testing program will receive the 10.12.4 macOS Sierra beta through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store.”
“macOS Sierra 10.12.4 brings iOS’s popular Night Shift mode to the Mac, allowing users to cut down on blue light exposure,” Clover reports. “Believed to affect sleep by upsetting the body’s circadian rhythm, blue light is thought to be more harmful than yellow light.”
Clover reports, “With Night Shift, the Mac’s display automatically shifts from cool to warm at sunset and then shifts back at sunrise.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Info: More info about, and link to sign up for, the Apple Beta Software Program here.