Tuesday, January 24, 2017
“Just last Friday, I wrote about an annoying problem that had surfaced since the last iTunes update,” Kirk McElhearn writes for Kirkville. “If you didn’t have network access – if you were using, say, a laptop in an area with no wi-fi – iTunes would display a network error dialog.”
“iTunes 12.5.5, released yesterday, fixes this problem,” McElhearn writes.
“Kudos to Apple for getting the fix out so quickly (i.e., since the iTunes 12.5.4 update, on December 13),” McElhearn writes. “Though the company should have discovered this bug in their testing of the previous version.”
MacDailyNews Take: Uh huh huh, he said “testing.” Apple should fix that annoying problem next.
