“Apple has reached a settlement with a San Antonio, Tex.-based firm called e-Watch, which claimed that the company was violating two U.S. patents related to cellphone cameras,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“A joint motion to dismiss the suit was filed in a Texas court on Friday, Law360 said,” Fingas reports. “The terms of the settlement weren’t immediately clear.”

“e-Watch launched a flurry of related complaints against electronics manufacturers in 2013, some other targets being Sony, Sharp, Nokia, BlackBerry, and Kyocera,” Fingas reports. “Apple is simply the latest to settle in the matter, and was accused of infringing through devices like the iPhone 4S.”

Read more in the full article here.